No injuries were reported following a two-alarm fire at two homes in the city's Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood this morning.

Police say the fire started in the backyard of a home on Manning Avenue and then spread to a residence on Dundas Street West.

The bulk of the fire at the home on Manning Avenue was knocked down first while crews attempted to extinguish the flames at the Dundas Street structure.

No injuries were reported.

Dundas Street West was closed in both directions at Manning Avenue for the fire investigation but all lanes have since reopened.