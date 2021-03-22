Crews are responding to a smoky fire in a high-rise apartment building in Bradford.

Firefighters responded to the building on Holland Street West, near Simcoe Road, at around 2 p.m.

Images from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from one of the units on an upper level of the building. Firefighters could be seen using an aerial ladder to try reach the unit.

There are a few confirmed details about possible injuries so far.

Roads in the area have been closed down as crews respond to the fire.