Crews responding to apartment tower fire in Bradford
Firefighters use an aerial ladder to reach a unit as they respond to a fire at an apartment building on Holland Street West in Bradford Monday, March 22, 2021.
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 3:22PM EDT
Crews are responding to a smoky fire in a high-rise apartment building in Bradford.
Firefighters responded to the building on Holland Street West, near Simcoe Road, at around 2 p.m.
Images from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from one of the units on an upper level of the building. Firefighters could be seen using an aerial ladder to try reach the unit.
There are a few confirmed details about possible injuries so far.
Roads in the area have been closed down as crews respond to the fire.