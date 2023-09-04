Crews responding to boat fire near Bluffer's Park
FILE- A boat with the Toronto police's marine unit is seen in this undated photo.
Published Monday, September 4, 2023 4:26PM EDT
Toronto Fire Services and Toronto police are responding to a burning boat on Lake Ontario south of Bluffer's Park in Scarborough.
Toronto fire told CP24.com they received a call for a fire south of 39 South Marine Drive at around 3:17 p.m.
Fire crews on land confirmed there was a boat fire and the Toronto police marine unit was dispatched along with a fire boat.
Toronto police said the boat was approximately three kilometres from shore.
There are no reports of injuries so far, Toronto Fire said.