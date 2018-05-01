

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews say a three-alarm blaze at an auto shop in the city’s west end is now under control.

The fire broke out at a business on Albion Road near Highway 27 at around 5:50 p.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from two buildings and Toronto Fire said the roof of one building had collapsed into the garage.

An aerial view from Chopper 24 showed firefighters pumping large volumes of water onto the roof.

Vaughan Fire was also called in to help put out the blaze.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

It’s not yet clear how the blaze started.

Roads were closed in the area as crews battled the fire.