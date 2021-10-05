Crews tackling two-alarm house fire in York Mills
Firefighters respond to a fire at a home under construction at 66 Old Colony Road in York Mills Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Kavan Lee /CTV News Toronto)
Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a home under construction in the York Mills area in North York.
Firefighters were called to the home on Old Colony Road, near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401, shortly before 10 p.m.
Images from the scene showed flames and heavy smoke rising into the air. Toronto police said there were reports that the flames were visible from the nearby highway.
Toronto fire told CP24 that nobody was inside the home when the blaze broke out.
It is not yet clear how the fire started.
No injuries have been reported.