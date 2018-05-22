

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Heavy equipment has been brought in to sift through the debris at Sunnybrook Stables, after a barn fire claimed the lives of 16 horses early Monday morning.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tells CP24 that crews will be on scene throughout Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday as they look into the cause of the massive fire, which broke out at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Officials from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are leading the probe but investigators with Toronto Fire Services are also involved.

“We have heavy equipment on scene now. It is a methodical and systematic approach,” Pegg said on Tuesday afternoon. “The heavy equipment will be used very slowly and under the authority and the direction of the fire investigation team. They will start removing the debris and examining all the fire patterns. That won’t stop until it is all done.”

Firefighters were first dispatched to Sunnybrook Park in the Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue area for a reported grass fire but when they arrived they found the main barn at Sunnybrook Stables completely engulfed by flames.

Pegg told CP24 that the structure was a “fully involved inferno” and was “unfortunately gone” by the time crews arrived, so a decision was made to focus on preventing the fire from spreading to a second barn nearby.

He said that he “could not be more amazed and more proud” of the work that his crews did in preventing the further spread of the fire and ultimately rescuing 13 horses that were inside that second barn.

“Our command team made the decision that we would concentrate as many resources as we could on protecting the barn to the east. As you saw, it (the main barn) was a fully involved inferno and unfortunately it was gone. Our priority then was to prevent the spread of the fire and they did a magnificent job of that,” Pegg said.

At the height of the blaze, 16 trucks and upwards of 50 firefighters were on scene.

Pegg told CP24 on Tuesday that crews effectively “created a water curtain” to prevent the further spread of the fire. He said that allowed a group of firefighters and police to go into the second barn and rescue the horses inside.

Officials have not yet said whether they consider the fire to be suspicious, though Pegg did tell reporters on Monday that there were reports of fireworks in the area on Sunday night.

“That information has of course been passed along to both Toronto police and to our investigators and the Ontario Fire Marshal and they will take that into full consideration as they continue their scene examination,” he said.