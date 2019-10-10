

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A water main break has shut down a section of Yonge Street near the Eaton Centre this morning.

The northbound lanes of Yonge Street have been closed between Queen and Dundas streets and traffic is being diverted onto Shuter Street. The westbound lanes of Shuter Street are closed from Victoria Street to Yonge Street.

The southbound lanes of Yonge Street remain open.

The 97B Yonge bus is diverting northbound via Dundas Street East and Queen Street East, the TTC confirms.

Crews have not said how long it will take to shut off the water and complete repairs.

#TrafficAlertTO: I60916 YONGE ST At QUEEN ST E To DUNDAS ST E: All Northbound lanes closed due to a watermain break. Westbound Shuter St closed from Victoria St to Yonge St. (2019/10/10 06:32 AM). — TO Main Roads (@TO_MainRoads) October 10, 2019