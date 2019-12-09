Crews working to contain industrial fire in Schomberg
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 9, 2019 7:13AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 9, 2019 8:13AM EST
Crews are working to contain a fire that broke out in an industrial building in Schomberg early this morning.
Police say the fire started inside a unit in a building on Proctor Road, in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 27.
The fire department’s hazmat team is currently on scene as there are concerns that toxic chemicals may be inside the building.
Nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.
Ontario Provincial Police are also on scene and have closed Highway 9 from Leonard Road to Highway 27.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Fire - Industrial Unit on Proctor Rd #King #Schomberg— York Regional Police (@YRP) December 9, 2019
Fire department hazmat team at scene - some concern re toxic chemicals in building-working fire
Businesses beside & North of location have been evacuated as precaution - no other concerns currently
Road Closed
Will update
LD