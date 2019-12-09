

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are working to contain a fire that broke out in an industrial building in Schomberg early this morning.

Police say the fire started inside a unit in a building on Proctor Road, in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 27.

The fire department’s hazmat team is currently on scene as there are concerns that toxic chemicals may be inside the building.

Nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

Ontario Provincial Police are also on scene and have closed Highway 9 from Leonard Road to Highway 27.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.