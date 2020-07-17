Engineers are working to take apart a crane that smashed into the top of an office building in Toronto’s Entertainment District yesterday.

Images from the site at Simcoe and Wellington streets Thursday showed the crumpled crane collapsed on top of the building Thursday morning.

The crane operator managed to climb down safely and nobody was injured. However three buildings were evacuated as a precaution and the damaged crane remained atop the office building into Friday morning.

Toronto fire said Thursday that they were concerned about the possibility that the structure could further collapse and established a “collapse perimeter” around the bottom of the crane.

In a statement to CP24 on Friday, PCL Constructors Canada said that they are working to dismantle the crane “with safety at top of mind.”

“We can confirm that the crane was secured and that the site and neighbouring building were deemed safe by an independent engineer,” the statement read.

The company said an engineered dismantle plan was approved Thursday, but a decision was made to wait until daylight because of inclement weather.

“Crews have returned to site this morning to conduct the dismantle operation, and the incident is currently under investigation by the Ministry of Labour,” PCL said.

“We are thankful that no injuries were sustained during yesterday’s incident and would like to recognize the swift response efforts of all on-site personnel and Toronto emergency services and thank the local community for their patience.”

The company said that they expect the dismantling of the crane to last into Friday evening.

Some local road closures are in effect around the site to allow space for large equipment needed to help dismantle the crane.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is also at the site investigating the incident for a second day.

The ministry said that it has issued one requirement to the company so far, but did not specify what that requirement was.

It’s still not clear what caused the crane collapse.