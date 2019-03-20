

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is calling on the province to remove the city of more than 721,000 residents from Peel Region and allow it to govern its own affairs as a standalone municipality.

In January, the Ford government launched a review of eight regional governments across Ontario, which included Peel, Halton, Durham and York in the GTA.

Though that review is still ongoing, Mississauga city council voted on Wednesday to formally express its desire to be separated from Peel Region.

In a message posted to Twitter following the vote, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said that Mississauga taxpayers send $85 million to Peel Region every year “to fund the growth of others cities.”

“Our money should go towards Mississauga priorities. We must be able to govern our affairs and set our vision without interference,” she wrote.

Peel Region is made up of three municipal governments – Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

While those governments have exclusive domain over some local issues, the region handles policing, garbage collection, water and wastewater, roads and some other services.

The motion passed by Mississauga city council on Wednesday notes that while the city provides 59 per cent of the funding to the Region of Peel, it only holds 50 per cent of the votes on Peel Region council.

“On every measure Mississauga is working and should be used as an example by the Province of Ontario of a well-governed successful municipalities,” the motion states.

Crombie says that Mississauga will hold a community meeting about its existence within Peel Region before “finalizing” its position.

Ford has previously indicated that the review of regional governments will be completed by this spring.