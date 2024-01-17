Handguns, crossbows, and batons were seized after a search warrant was executed at an address associated with a member of the Iron Dragons Motorcycle Club, Halton Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the search warrant was carried out at a rural residence in Rockwood, Ont. on Jan. 11, leading to the arrest of a member of the Iron Dragons Motorcycle Club.

According to investigators, members of the Halton Regional Police Service 2 District Street Crime Unit, along with the Ontario Provincial Police-led Biker Enforcement Unit, conducted a search of the property and seized drugs and a number of weapons.

The weapons seized included six handguns, two crossbows, two expandable batons, two pairs of brass knuckles, three prohibited knives and two conductive energy weapons, investigators said.

Police also said they found 16.6 grams of fentanyl, 12 pounds of dried cannabis flower, a “significant quantity” of ammunition, and five pellet guns at the property.

Police allege that the suspect attempted to flee the residence immediately after officers arrived but he was apprehended by the OPP Canine Unit. The man received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Joseph Wells, a 42-year-old resident of Rockwood, is now facing a total of 54 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was held for a bail hearing, police said.