Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his funeral service, in Toronto on July 12, 2021. Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2024 5:34AM EDT
Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements today in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer.
Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.
Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in an underground garage at Toronto City Hall.
He was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto police force.
Later today, jurors are set to begin hearing testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution.
The trial is expected to last until mid-April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.