

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Crown has withdrawn mischief charges laid against 18 people who occupied the Bloor Viaduct for half a day last month as part of global “Extinction Rebellion protests.

Several dozen activists started blocking traffic at both Broadview Avenue on the east side and Castle Frank Road on the west side at around 8 a.m. on Oct. 7.

All vehicle traffic was blocked and at about noon, officers began physically carrying away demonstrators and loading them into paddy wagons.

Twenty adults were detained that day, and eighteen of them were later charged with mischief under $5,000.

The demonstration was part of a worldwide movement aimed at bringing more attention to the climate crisis and its ensuing impact on biodiversity.

The Crown dropped all mischief charges before a judge at College Park courts on Monday afternoon, as several people gathered outside to support the demonstrators.

The Crown said in court that it was not in the best interest of the public to prosecute them.