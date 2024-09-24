

The Canadian Press





Crown prosecutors have begun their case in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial by outlining evidence they expect the complainant will share in court.

Prosecutor Lilly Gates said in a brief opening statement this afternoon that the complainant, whose name is under a publication ban, will describe a sexual assault that involved vaginal penetration and attempted anal penetration.

Gates said the complainant is also expected to describe choking and slapping that took place during the alleged assault, as well as being called a pig and being urinated on.

Hoggard pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault charge on Monday at the court in Haileybury, a community within Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

The Crown and defence agree that a sexual encounter between Hoggard and the complainant occurred in June 2016 in nearby Kirkland Lake.

Prosecutors are seeking to prove that the woman did not consent to what happened, and that Hoggard knew she did not consent.