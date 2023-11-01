As part of the second day of cross-examination, the Crown is suggesting inconsistencies between the testimony of Peter Nygard delivered to a Toronto courtroom last week and the account he gave to police during an 11-hour interview years ago.

The 82-year-old founder of Nygard International has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard's Toronto headquarters, under pretenses ranging from tours to job interviews, and allegedly sexually assaulted by the businessman.

During Wednesday’s cross-examination, Crown lawyer Neville Golwalla noted several inconsistencies between Nygard’s initial 11-hour police interview conducted in October 2021, and his testimony in court last week.

In one example, Golwalla said that Nygard initially told a Toronto detective that he did not recall going to a Gatineau, Que., club with one of the alleged victims in the late 1980s. However, in his testimony, Nygard said that during the police interview, he was shown photos of the events that eventually “refreshed his memory.”

As part of another line of questioning, Golwalla said Nygard initially told police that one of the complainants “always traveled with her mother." In turn, Golwalla pointed out that the disgraced mogul had described going to an event with the woman in which her mother had not been in attendance.

“What I meant is that she was always chaperoned,” he clarified, adding that the alleged victim's agent had been present at the event.

During his testimony last week, Nygard denied all allegations against him. Cross-examination is expected to take the duration of the day.