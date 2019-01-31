Crown wants 10 year prison sentence for truck driver in Humboldt crash
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, on April, 7, 2018, the morning after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, en route to Nipawin, crashed into a truck, killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 12:18PM EST
MELFORT, Sask. -- A Crown prosecutor say a truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos crash should serve 10 years in prison.
Thomas Healey has told a sentencing hearing in Melfort, Sask., that the horrific and unprecedented collision calls for a lengthy sentence.
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving.
Court has heard he blew through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus in rural Saskatchewan last April.
Sixteen people died and 13 were injured.
The maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.