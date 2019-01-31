

The Canadian Press





MELFORT, Sask. -- A Crown prosecutor say a truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos crash should serve 10 years in prison.

Thomas Healey has told a sentencing hearing in Melfort, Sask., that the horrific and unprecedented collision calls for a lengthy sentence.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving.

Court has heard he blew through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus in rural Saskatchewan last April.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured.

The maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.