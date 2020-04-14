

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspect was transported to hospital with unknown injuries after the stolen vehicle they were travelling in was boxed in by two police cruisers in Brampton.

The suspect was headed southbound on Main Street at around midnight when two Peel Regional Police cruisers slammed into his vehicle from either side in a deliberate manoeuver.

The suspect was arrested at the scene but was then taken to hospital.

At this point it is not clear whether the suspect’s injuries are significant enough for the Special Victims Unit to invoke its mandate.

More to come…