A reporter with CTV News Kitchener has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while covering a two-vehicle collision south of Guelph on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said a pedestrian was hit in the area of Brock and Maltby roads by the driver of a sedan.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, OPP said. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene.

OPP did not identify the pedestrian, but CTV News Kitchener confirmed in a story posted on its website Wednesday evening that the victim is videographer Stephanie Villella.

The station said Villella was gathering images of an earlier crash involving a tractor-trailer and a sedan. According to the OPP, the first collision occurred at around 10:30 a.m.

The occupant of the sedan was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the intersection due to the two-vehicle collision and was not yet open to traffic when Villella was struck.

"We're looking into witness accounts, we're looking into physical evidence to really identify what had happened," OPP Const. Cunningham told CTV News Kitchener.

"The thoughts of our CTV Kitchener team are with Stephanie and her family tonight," an editor's note attached to the station's online story read.

- with files from CTV News Kitchener