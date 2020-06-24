

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A bear is believed to be responsible for several vehicle break-ins in Haliburton, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Haliburton Highlands OPP were called to Kennaway Road and Dudley Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Following an investigation, the OPP said they found a bear “with an interesting talent of opening unlocked car doors.”

The bear opened more than 10 vehicles over the previous nights, the OPP said, adding that many of the vehicles were significantly damaged.

“Police are requesting residents keep car doors locked and make certain there is nothing inside their vehicles that could be food for a hungry bear,” the OPP said in a news release.

Anyone who spots a bear in the community and wants to make a report is asked to call the Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327.