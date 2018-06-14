

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Striking contract faculty at York University have voted to accept the school’s latest offer and return to work but the result has been overturned by the local’s parent union amid what it said were “significant discrepancies.”

Members of Unit 2 of CUPE Local 3903 voted in favour of accepting the university’s June 6 offer on Wednesday night; however representatives from CUPE who were overseeing the process opted to nullify the vote and order a re-vote.

CUPE has asked that a re-vote be held tonight, however the local has said that it needs more turnaround time in order to “make the vote accessible to all members.”

It is unclear when the vote will actually take place but a spokesperson for the university did tell CP24 that it has agreed to extend the deadline to accept its latest offer until Friday at 6 p.m.

“The yes side won, but there were significant discrepancies in their vote count that may or may not have reversed the result, so the vote was nullified by CUPE national,” Julian Arend, the vice-president of the bargaining unit, told CP24 on Thursday morning. “The national president's office wants the re-vote tonight but the local's executive objects to the 15-hour turnaround because there is inadequate notice to make the vote accessible to all members, particularly those with work, childcare, and mobility issues who require notice to be able to make it to the polls.”

Wednesday night’s disputed vote was itself subject to some controversy.

It was initially agreed to over the weekend but CUPE Local 3903 subsequently ruled that the two representatives for Unit 2 on the bargaining committee wrongly agreed to hold the vote during a “secret meeting,” where they did not have quorum.

The ratification vote, however, ultimately went ahead after a union-specific vote at a meeting on Monday. Representatives for the other two bargaining units did not similarly agree to send York’s latest offer to their membership.

About 3,000 members of CUPE Local 3903 have been on strike since March 5. About 1,000 of those members belong to Unit 2, which represents contract faculty and sessional lecturers.

The main issues of contention in the three-month long strike have mostly revolved around job security and the path to permanent tenured employment for contract faculty.