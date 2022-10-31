A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce preventively tabled legislation on Monday afternoon which will “terminate any on-going strike” by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and instead impose a new four-year collective agreement on the approximately 55,000 members represented by the union.

But in a news conference held at Queen’s Park following the tabling of the “Keeping Students in Schools Act,” CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn promised that school support staff still intend to walk off the job on Friday as part of a day of protest.

At this point it remains unclear whether the planned job action will continue on Monday. Asked about the possibility of a prolonged wildcat strike, CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions Laura Walton would only say that “will be left up to what happens.”

CUPE represents approximately 55,000 school support staff, including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and administration staff

“On Friday, regardless of what this legislation says our members will be engaging in a province-wide protest. That means no CUPE education workers will be at work. Instead we will be taking a stand for public education for ourselves and for our future,” Hahn said. “Our union and others have been effective in challenging governments in the courts and we won but all too late for workers. Enough is enough. We may in fact challenge this in court but we are first going to challenge it in our communities. We are not going to allow our rights to be legislated away.”

The move to introduce back-to-work legislation comes one day after CUPE provided the required five days of notice to formally begin job action.

While CUPE has vowed to fight the legislation, the Ford government has indicated that it will invoke the notwithstanding clause to protect the bill from legal challenges.

Speaking with reporters, Hahn said that the government's intention to not only introduce back-to-work legislation but also impose a collective agreement is a "monstrous overreach” using the “heaviest hammer imaginable.”

"They didn't just prevent a strike, they didn’t just say 'off to arbitration with you,' they are writing the collective agreement for workers," Hahn said. "You can't just do that and not face repercussions."

WORKERS WHO WALK OFF JOB COULD BE FINED

If passed, the bill will allow for fines to be issued against any individual or bargaining agency that either participates in a strike or “authorizes or threaten to call or authorize a strike.”

Those fines cap out at $4,000 for individuals. However, steeper fines of up to $500,000 could be levelled against the union itself under the legislation.

“There are consequences and we have shared those with our members but I think there is also consequences for not fighting,” Walton said. “At what point as people in Ontario do we stand up and say enough is enough?”

The workers represented by CUPE have been without a collective agreement since Aug. 31 and despite several rounds of talks, a new one has yet to be negotiated.

Among other things, CUPE wants a yearly wage increase of $3.25/hour (11.7 per cent), early childhood educators in every kindergarten class, five additional paid days before the start of the school year, 30 minutes of paid daily prep time, an increase in overtime pay, and a $100 million investment in new job creation.

The province's latest offer, proposed at an emergency mediated session on Sunday afternoon, is a four-year deal that includes a 2.5 per cent annual raise for workers who make under $43,000, and a 1.5 per cent yearly wage increase for those who make more. This is up from their initial offer of a two per cent annual increase for workers who make less than $40,000 and a 1.25 per cent raise otherwise.

“We increased our offer, we provided something that I thought was quite fair and they (the union) have proceeded on a path to a strike,” Lecce told reporters during a news conference on Monday afternoon. “If we did not introduce legislation now, this afternoon, there would have been a strike on Friday. Think of what these kids have gone through. Speak to the pediatric hospitals and the mental health wards. Is it not the obligation of government to stand up for them, to give them a voice, to ensure some continuity in their lives?”

SUPPORT FOR EDUCATION WORKERS

So far four major parent groups in Ontario have come together to lend their support for the province’s 55,000 education workers in the wake of the government signaling its intent to block their planned strike.

York Communities for Public Education, Ontario Parent Action Network, Ontario Autism Coalition, and Fix Our Schools have recently co-authored a letter to Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce to back the bargaining demands of education workers.

“I know that education workers are fighting to improve public schools for all our children. They are bargaining to achieve our shared goals for thriving healthy school communities and for a decent wage and working conditions,” the letter reads.

“If education workers are forced to take labour actions–including strike action–in order to win our shared goals, we will support education workers.”

Already signed by upwards of 3,000 parents, the letter calls on the provincial government to put a designated early childhood educator in every kindergarten classroom, hire more educational assistants, DECEs, child and youth workers, etc. to “better meet student needs,” and ensure there are enough clerical workers “to run schools safely and smoothly.”

It also wants to see all school libraries kept open for students, healthier cleaning standards and guarantees maintenance and repair backlogs will be tackled, and a significant pay increase for education workers “to keep wages above the poverty line, especially under current inflation pressures.”

“Parents want the same thing that education workers do: Children growing, learning and thriving in safe, healthy schools, and that means we need more education workers in each school, with decent wages. Ford and Lecce need to stop forcing kids out of school by refusing to meet the very reasonable demands of education workers,” said Jessica Lyons, a Toronto parent of three elementary school children, said in an Oct. 31 news release.

Shameela Shakeel, a York Region parent of four, agreed.

“Parents are calling on Premier Ford to listen to parents and education workers, instead of forcing workers to strike. This crisis was created by Ford, and he should solve it now, by settling a fair contract with education workers,” she said in the release.

FIVE MONTHS OF CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

CUPE first legally served notice to bargain on June 3, the day after the provincial election.

In early October, CUPE announced its members had voted 96.5 per cent in favour of walking off the job if a contract agreement could not be reached with the provincial government.

The union then asked the Ontario Ministry of Labour to grant what is known as a no-board report, which means that a board of conciliation will not be appointed. That go-ahead, which allowed the workers to legally walk off the job in 17 days (Nov. 3), was given on Oct. 17. Five days notice must be given before the union can go on strike.

Last week, mediated negotiations began between the two sides, but broke down after just two days.

All five of Ontario’s key education unions are currently in the midst of bargaining with the province after their contracts expired on Aug. 31.