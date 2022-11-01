The union representing tens of thousands of Ontario education workers is holding an emergency rally in downtown Toronto this afternoon to voice their opposition against the provincial government's back-to-work legislation.

The "Hands Off Workers' Rights" rally will be held on University Avenue outside the Ministry of Labour and is expected to begin at 5 p.m.

"Education Minister Stephen Lecce is trying to pull the plug on bargaining with education workers and use legislation to forcibly impose a contract on them," a statement from rally organizers read.

The demonstration comes on the same day as members of the Ontario legislature debated the "Keeping Students in Schools Act," which would impose a four-year contract on education workers and prevent them from striking.

RELATED: Will my child's school close on Friday? This is how GTA boards are responding to a possible protest

The Ontario government is hoping to get the bill passed before the planned strike by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) on Friday. The union issued a strike notice to school boards earlier this week, notifying them that education workers will walk out on Nov. 4.

Despite legislation, CUPE has said its members will still walk out of their jobs on Friday.

The approximately 55,000 custodians, librarians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and administrative staff at Ontario's English and French public and Catholic boards, which CUPE represents, have been without a contract since Aug. 31.