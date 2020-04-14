It was a strange scene at a Forest Hill Loblaws on Easter Sunday when shoppers arrived to find the doors open at the virtually deserted grocery store.

The vast majority of shops were closed Sunday for the holiday but it appears the Loblaws store located at 396 St. Clair Avenue was mistaken left open.

For customers who showed up that morning, there were no long lineups to get inside or crowded aisles to try to maneuver.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday, David Marchione said he was out for a walk in his neighbourhood at around 10 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed someone with several grocery bags coming out of the building, located in the area of Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

He said he noticed that there were no security guards at the front of the store to manage crowd control and enforce physical distancing rules.

At that point, he decided it might be a good time to pick up a few groceries and when he walked into the store, the lights were on and music was playing.

He noticed someone in the distance in the produce section but did not see any employees.

Marchione said he started shopping but when he went to pay, all of the cashier stands were closed.

When he saw the self-checkout kiosks were also closed, that is when he realized the store wasn’t supposed to be open.

“(I) decided to put all my stuff back as it was starting to feel like I was in Zombieland,” Marchione wrote in a Facebook post published Sunday.”

“Turns out those people I saw with groceries literally shopped and left without paying like an episode of Supermarket Sweep. They straight jacked Loblaws.”

He said when he left the store he spoke to a couple who had called the police to notify them of the incident.

In an email to CP24, Loblaws confirmed that the store was supposed to be closed on Sunday.

"We can confirm that we experienced an occurrence at the Loblaws at 396 St. Clair Avenue West on Sunday morning while the store was closed for business on Easter Sunday," a spokesperson for Loblaws wrote.

"Unfortunately, closing protocols were not completed in entirety which resulted in a number of customers gaining access to our store."

It is not clear how much merchandise was stolen while the store was unstaffed.