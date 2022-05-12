

The Canadian Press





A Statistics Canada report suggests that the rate of police-reported cybercrimes against children more than doubled over a seven-year period, including an uptick in the first year of the pandemic.

The findings released Thursday show that the overall rate of online child sexual exploitation and abuse rose to 131 incidents per 100,000 children in 2020 from 50 incidents per 100,000 children in 2014.

Police reported a total of 10,739 incidents of online sexual offences against children over that period and 29,028 incidents of online child pornography.

An incident is reported as an online sexual offence if police have identified the child involved, and online child pornography if they haven't.

StatCan says the rate of online child sexual exploitation and abuse increased from 2019 to 2020 as part of an overall upward trend in cybercrime during the first year of the COVID-19 crisis.

Wayne MacKay, a professor emeritus of law at Dalhousie University, says this increase could be partly explained by better policing of cybercrime, but notes that research suggests that online child sexual abuse often goes unreported.

