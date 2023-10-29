The Toronto Public Library said it is actively addressing a cybersecurity incident in a statement issued Sunday.

The incident has brought down the system’s website, tpl.ca, the library said in an Oct. 29 statement. User features like the “your account” interface and digital collections are unavailable.

Public computers and printing services at branches around the city are also unavailable at this time.

The library said that there is no evidence that any personal information of staff or customers has been compromised.

Branches are open as scheduled and Wi-Fi and telephone services are available. Materials can still be borrowed and returned until further notice, it said.

“TPL has proactively prepared for cybersecurity issues and promptly initiated measures to mitigate potential impacts,” the statement reads.

“We have engaged with third-party cybersecurity experts to help us in resolving this situation,” TPL continued.

It is expected to take several days for the library to return to normal operations, the statement said.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding while we do everything we can to resolve this matter as quickly as possible,” the library said.