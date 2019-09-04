Cyclist, 15, in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 9:10AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 11:40AM EDT
A 15-year-old cyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood during the morning rush hour on Wednesday.
Police say that the incident happened in the intersection of Victoria Park and Surrey avenues just after 8 a.m.
The victim, a male, was subsequently transported in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police say that the involved driver remained on scene.
The intersection is closed to allow for a full investigation.