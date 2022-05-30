A 15-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Monday afternoon.

The teen was struck at the ramp from eastbound Rathburn Road to southbound Highway 427 around 4:45 p.m. and was taken to a trauma centre to be treated.

The extent of the injuries involved is not yet known, but Ontario Provincial Police said they are not life-threatening.

The ramp was closed so that a collision reconstruction team could investigate. But it was expected to reopen around 7 p.m.