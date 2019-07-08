

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A cyclist who pulled a driver to the ground in an apparent act of road rage that was caught on camera has turned himself into authorities.

The incident happened in the intersection of York Street and Bremner Boulevard on the afternoon of July 4.

Brett New, the victim of the assault, previously told CTV News Toronto that he was trying to pass through the intersection on a green light when the cyclist rode off of the sidewalk and entered the roadway.

He said that he jammed on his brakes and honked his horn out of frustration, at which point the cyclist hopped off his bike and kicked his car. He said that after he got out of his vehicle, the cyclist struck him on the wrist with a U-shaped lock and then grabbed his collar and tackled him to the ground before riding off.

Following the incident New posted a video, which captured part of the incident, to Reddit in the hopes that someone would be able to identify the suspect.

As a result of that video, the courier company that employed the cyclist promptly terminated him over the weekend.

“My manager basically said, ‘Head straight to the police station and turn yourself in,’” QA Courier President Peter Hanson told CTV News Toronto.

Police say that the suspect turned himself into officers at 52 Division on Sunday and has been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief.

He is expected to appear in court today.