A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by two vehicles in Etobicoke.

Police and paramedics were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road for reports that a cyclist in his 30s was struck Friday afternoon at around 1:20 p.m.

According to police, the cyclist was struck by one vehicle and then another and sustained serious injuries.

The man was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries via emergency run, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

It is not yet clear how the collision occurred.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene.