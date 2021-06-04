Cyclist critical after being struck by vehicles in Etobicoke
Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by vehicles in Etobicoke. (CP24/Kenneth Enlow)
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 2:45PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 4, 2021 2:56PM EDT
A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by two vehicles in Etobicoke.
Police and paramedics were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road for reports that a cyclist in his 30s was struck Friday afternoon at around 1:20 p.m.
According to police, the cyclist was struck by one vehicle and then another and sustained serious injuries.
The man was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries via emergency run, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
It is not yet clear how the collision occurred.
The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene.