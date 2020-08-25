A cyclist has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Davisville Village area.

It happened at around 7:15 p.m. near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.

Toronto police said a man was found on the ground suffering from a serious head injury.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate the incident.