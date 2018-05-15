Cyclist critical after being struck in Sunnyside area
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 4:19PM EDT
A male cyclist believed to be in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end.
The man was struck at Colbourne Lodge Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West shortly before 4 p.m.
Paramedics said the cyclist was being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
All eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard have been closed at Ellis Avenue as police investigate.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.