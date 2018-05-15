

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male cyclist believed to be in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end.

The man was struck at Colbourne Lodge Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West shortly before 4 p.m.

Paramedics said the cyclist was being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard have been closed at Ellis Avenue as police investigate.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.