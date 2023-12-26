A male has been critically injured after being struck by an unknown object while riding his bike in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday morning, say police.

The incident happened near Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues.

Toronto police, who were called to the area shortly after 9 a.m., told CP24 that a man is allegedly throwing objects toward random people in the area.

They said that a victim was located at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital via emergency run.

The suspect is outstanding.

He is described as a white male in his 40s and approximately five foot nine with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, and riding a bike.

There are no other known victims or injuries reported at this time.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Road closures are in effect on Boustead Avenue, westbound from Roncesvalles Avenue and eastbound from Indian Road. Alhambra Avenue is also closed at Boustead Avenue. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

More to come. This is a developing story.