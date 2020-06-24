

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill.

It happened on Carrville Road, west of Yonge Street.

York Regional Police said victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit is attending the scene.

Police have closed Carrville Road in both directions from Yonge Street to Avenue Road.