Cyclist critically injured in Brampton collision
Police are investigating a collision in Brampton that sent a cyclist to hospital. (Chopper 24)
Published Friday, September 2, 2022 7:37PM EDT
A man is in critical condition after a car and a bicycle collided in Brampton on Friday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said it happened at the intersection of Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Peter Robertson Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m.
The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown. Roads in the area are closed for investigation.