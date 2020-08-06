Cyclist dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 10:45PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 6, 2020 11:04PM EDT
A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.
It happened in the area of Dixie and North Service roads at around 9:30 p.m.
Peel police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Police are investigating.
More to come.