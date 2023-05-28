A cyclist is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday evening.

Toronto police say it happened near Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue West, shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Meanwhile, the drive of the vehicle remained.

Scarlett Road is closed between Lockheed Boulevard and Westona Street.