Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating after a cyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Published Sunday, May 28, 2023 8:04PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 28, 2023 8:04PM EDT
A cyclist is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday evening.
Toronto police say it happened near Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue West, shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Meanwhile, the drive of the vehicle remained.
Scarlett Road is closed between Lockheed Boulevard and Westona Street.