Cyclist dead after being struck on Highway 404 in Newmarket
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 2:29PM EDT
A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 404 in Newmarket.
It happened in the southbound lanes, south of Mulock Drive.
The southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Davis Drive as OPP investigate the deadly collision. The closure is expected to last for several hours.
The northbound lanes of the highway remain open.