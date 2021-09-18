Cyclist dead after falling off cliff at E.T. Seton Park: paramedics
One person died Saturday afternoon after falling off a cliff while biking on a trail at a park in North York.
Emergency crews responded to E.T. Seton Park at around 2 p.m.
When they arrived, they located a cyclist seriously injured and without vital signs.
Toronto paramedics say the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the accident is not known at this time.