Cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Whitchurch-Stouffville
A road in Whitchurch-Stouffville is blocked off on May 22, 2018 after a cyclist was killed in an apparent hit-and-run.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 10:55AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 12:11PM EDT
A cyclist is dead after an apparent hit-and-run in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning.
It happened near Ninth Line and Bethesda Sideroad at around 6 a.m.
York Regional Police say that the victim was discovered on the roadside by a passerby, who then contacted authorities.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene.
Police are urging anyone who was in the area prior to 6 a.m. and saw the cyclist to come forward.
No information has been released about a potential suspect vehicle at this point, though police say that residents should be on the lookout for vehicles with fresh damage.