

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A cyclist is dead after an apparent hit-and-run in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning.

It happened near Ninth Line and Bethesda Sideroad at around 6 a.m.

York Regional Police say that the victim was discovered on the roadside by a passerby, who then contacted authorities.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area prior to 6 a.m. and saw the cyclist to come forward.

No information has been released about a potential suspect vehicle at this point, though police say that residents should be on the lookout for vehicles with fresh damage.