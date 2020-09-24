

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a car in downtown Toronto Thursday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue, after 6 p.m.

A witness told CP24 a man fell over after his bike got stuck on the streetcar tracks.

As he was trying to get back up, he was hit by a car, the witness said.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man, police said, and took him to a trauma centre via an emergency run in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, police said.

Traffic Services are investigating.