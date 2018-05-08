Cyclist found suffering from severe head trauma in Scarborough
A cyclist was found suffering from severe head trauma in Scarborough's Golden Mile neighbourhood late Monday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 5:16AM EDT
Police are investigating after a cyclist was found suffering from severe head trauma in Scarborough’s Golden Mile neighbourhood on Monday night.
The cyclist, identified by police as a 34-year-old male, was found lying on the ground on Lebovic Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue, at around 9:50 p.m.
Investigators say it is not clear if the cyclist was struck or fell from his bike.
No witnesses have come forward.