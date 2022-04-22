A cyclist is in hospital after being critically injured in a collision involving a garbage truck in downtown Toronto Friday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

Police said a 52-year-old man driving a green 2016 Mack Truck and a 39-year-old man riding a bike were both travelling on Spadina Avenue when they collided just south of Queen Street West.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).