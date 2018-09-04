

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male cyclist is dead following a collision in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred along Highway 7 shortly before 8 a.m. and the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It does appear that this cyclist was not a student, was not heading to school,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24. “The outcome is still just equally as tragic.”

Officers are on scene investigating the incident.

“We are trying to figure out all the circumstances of this collision,” Schmidt said.