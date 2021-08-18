Cyclist killed in collision with cement truck in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating a fatal collision at the intersection of Bloor Street West and Avenue Road.
Share:
Published Wednesday, August 18, 2021 6:53PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 18, 2021 6:53PM EDT
A cyclist has died after a collision involving a cement truck in downtown Toronto Wednesday evening.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street West just after 6 p.m.
The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead, police say.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is unknown.
The intersection is closed for police investigation.