A male cyclist has died after being struck by an unknown object while riding his bike in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to CP24.

The incident happened near Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues.

Toronto police, who were called to the area shortly after 9 a.m., said that a man on a bike was allegedly throwing objects toward random people in the area.

They said that a victim was located at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital via emergency run, but has since been pronounced deceased.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

The suspect, meanwhile, remains outstanding.

He is described as a white male in his 40s and approximately five foot nine with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, and riding a bike.

There are no other known victims or injuries reported at this time.

Currently, Boustead is closed from Indian Road to Roncesvalles. Alhambra Avenue is also off limits at Boustead. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.