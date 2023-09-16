Cyclist rushed to hospital following collision near Jane and Finch
Published Saturday, September 16, 2023
An adult cyclist has been rushed to hospital following a collision near Jane and Finch.
Police say the crash occurred just after 11:45 a.m., near the intersection of Yorkwoods Gate and Driftwood Avenue.
The driver reportedly remained on site. The cyclist is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the immediate area are closed while police are on site.