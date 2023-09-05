A cyclist has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York.

The collision happened late Tuesday morning near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to a plaza at 11:23 a.m.

The victim, who is described by Toronto paramedics as an adult male, was taken to the hospital via emergency run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police’s Traffic Services unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.