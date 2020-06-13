

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A cyclist has been rushed to hospital with “very serious” injuries after being hit by a truck in Regent Park on Saturday morning, police say.

It happened near Queen and Parliament streets at around 10:40 a.m.

Police say that the cyclist, who is believed to be in her 50s, sustained multiple broken bones and head injuries.

She was in stable condition at the time of her transport to hospital, according to paramedics.

Police say that the intersection will be closed for at least a few hours as members of the Traffic

Services unit conduct a full reconstruction of the accident.