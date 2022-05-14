A cyclist has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto Saturday morning.

At around 7:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Lake Shore Boulevard West and Jameson Avenue.

Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle, went off the road and hit a cyclist.

The cyclist was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, police say.

Toronto paramedics say another person involved in the collision was transported to St. Joseph's Health Centre with minor injuries. It is unclear if this person is the driver.

Police are on scene investigating.