Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by driver in southwest Scarborough
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Monday, September 9, 2024 8:56PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 9, 2024 8:57PM EDT
A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in southwest Scarborough on Monday evening.
The collision happened in the Clairlea-Birchmount area, near St. Clair Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.
Toronto police said they were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a cyclist that had been hit.
Paramedics took one patient to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.